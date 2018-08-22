Vigil planned at University of Iowa for Mollie Tibbetts

Students at the University of Iowa plan to honor classmate Mollie Tibbetts during a vigil held on the Iowa City campus Wednesday night.

Ahead of the event, the mood on campus is somber. Many students walking through Hubbard Park say they did not know Mollie, but her death hits home.

Those who did know Mollie say the 20-year-old Psychology major was someone you wanted as a friend.

News of her murder near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa has students in Iowa City on edge, but they say they won't live in fear.

"I come from a really small town and to come to a huge city like this has me really aware of what to look out for. A lot of the girls look out for each other and even some of the boys too," said student Rachael Schafer

Mollie's family released a statement late Wednesday, saying their hearts are broken and asking for privacy. They also thanked the "world for supporting them over the last several weeks."

The vigil is being organized by the Dance Marathon and University of Iowa Student Government. It starts at 7 p.m. at Hubbard Park. The public is invited to attend.

