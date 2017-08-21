Vigil planned for the 21st anniversary of Trudy Appleby

Family and friends are once again holding a vigil for Trudy Appleby.

The Moline girl disappeared from her neighborhood when she was just 11-years-old, back in 1996.

21 years later, Trudy still hasn't been found. But, just days ago, police released new information, about the case. Officials named William "Ed" Smith as possibly the last person to see Trudy and a person of interest.

Officials said a "witness" had seen the pair on Campbell's Island the day she went missing.

Loved ones have been holding vigils for Trudy since the just one month after her disappearance.

But this year, loved ones said, will be different with the release of a name.

"..instead of going wondering who did it now there's a name out there and there's a pretty good possibility I'm pretty sure that they're pretty sure that this is who it is," said family friend, Kelly Carlson. "So now we're going there with a name but now our purpose isn't to find out who it was but to find out where she is."

The vigil will be held at the First Baptist Church in East Moline, Illinois at 7 p.m.