Vigil to be held this weekend to honor Hawk and Sadie

This weekend, there will be a vigil in Muscatine to honor two-year-old Hawk Newberry and 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado. The Muscatine community will remember both on Sunday.

“My heart was just broken, I felt like I knew these people my entire life,” said Shanyne Stone, organizer of the vigil.

It’s been a sad week for mother’s McKaya Justus and Shanyne Stone. As they watched two families find their children dead. On Sunday afternoon authorities found the body of 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado left on the roadside allegedly by her boyfriend.

Then the body of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry was recovered in the Mississippi River in Muscatine. Newberry died after falling off a Rock Island dock on July 24th. Justus and Stone say they can't imagine the pain the families feel.

“A lot of thoughts go through your mind, as a parent just wondering how that other parent feels,” said Mckaya Justus, another organizer of the event. “It's unimaginable, it's just something you cannot even begin to think about. The pain that they are going through,”

“This could be any of our families at any point and time,” said Stone. “It’s important to remember that when tragedy happens, it's important to pull together,”

The two ladies say they felt they needed to do something. So they decided a vigil would be best to honor the two lives lost. They say they hope the families know even in their darkest times, the community stands behind them.

“What would we do if something like this happened to our children,” said Justus. “We would want someone to step up in a time when we could not ourselves do it and show the compassion. This is showing the family that they have people behind them,”

Both Newberry and Alvarado’s family have been contacted, organizers are not sure if they will come. The vigil will be held this Sunday night at around 8 p.m. at Riverside Park in Muscatine. You are welcome to bring your own candles or organizers will have some.

Donations for Hawk’s memorial can be made through TBK bank or this GoFundMe page: Burial for Hawk

A GoFundMe page for Sadie is also available here: Remembering Sadie Alvarado

