Coal Valley residents are being reminded to lock their doors and keep valuables out of their cars.

The Village of Coal Valley's police department said there have been "several" break-ins reported between Sunday and Monday.

Police urge those who have been hit by the break-ins to not touch their vehicle and to contact police. They are requesting this so they can collect evidence.

If you have been burglarized, you can contact the police at 309-799-5416.