Village of East Davenport set to host the 40th annual Christmas Walk

The Village of East Davenport is set to host the 40th annual Christmas Walk Dec. 1-2 .

The event, each year, brings foot traffic to the area and helps get residents in the holiday spirit.

The event features live music, trolley rides and holiday treats at businesses like Lagomarcino's. There will even be classic Christmas characters out and about, like the Grinch and Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol".

Santa will be in the historic fire station for photo opportunities. Instead of a sleigh, the big man himself will be riding in on a fire truck at 6 p.m. both nights of the walk.

The annual event will run from 6-9 p.m. both nights, but Saturday will feature fireworks to end the event.

For a full schedule and businesses participating head to the Village's official website.

Tune in to Quad Cities Today on Dec. 1 as KWQC's own Morgan Ottier and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps will live anchor from the Village. They will preview all the festivities and explain what visitors should expect weather wise.

Also, tune-in each Friday in December as the Quad Cities Today crew visits different areas and previews Christmas walks and events throughout the QCA.