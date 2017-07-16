Vintage camper rally strikes nostalgia in QCA residents

The third annual Great River Road Vintage Camper Rally is going on in Hampton this weekend. The rally began on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The vintage camper rally brought in 26 campers, up more than a dozen from last year.

"The cool thing is when people come to one of these rallies, is the thing I hear the most is, 'I had one of those,' 'My family had one of those when I was a kid.' So it's' cool to see everybody kind of reliving the things they did in the past. And it's cool for us to get to share this with everybody else," said Rally Host Kevin Isaacson.

On Saturday, there was an open-house for people to get a sneak preview of the campers.

