Vinton Police discover hundreds of malnourished animals in home

The City of Vinton's building inspector and police officers were in for a surprise when they searched a home and discovered it filled with hundreds of animals in bad shape.

According to a Vinton Police Department press release, at approximately 9:10 a.m. authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of West 6th Street. Authorities wanted to inspect the property because they suspected violations of city ordinances involving “dangerous and vicious animals” and nuisance abatement.

Officers found a large number of animals inside the house and a detached garage. The animals included rabbits, rats, mice, hedgehogs, chinchillas, turtles, fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, and a ball python.

A preliminary estimate suggests at least 500 and possibly up to 1000 animals present at the residence. Several dead animals were found scattered throughout the residence in various states of decomposition or stored in a freezer.

A veterinarian assessed the condition of the residence and the animals and determined that many of them were malnourished, dehydrated and were living in overcrowded conditions that were heavily contaminated with excessive amounts of fecal matter.

Four children were living at the residence and the parents are currently cooperating with the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding the welfare of the children.

The animals were removed by volunteers from the Cedar Valley Humane Society, the Friends of the Shelter, and the Wild Thunder Animal Rescue.

This investigation is ongoing and no decision has yet been made regarding any possible criminal charges or civil sanctions.