Vinton paramedic provides medical support during Sen. McCain's services

Vinton paramedic William Smutz was deployed to Washington, D.C. to provide medical support during the lying-in-state of Sen. John McCain today.

Smutz is a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s (NDMS) Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), who is helping the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps officers stand ready at the event to help with any basic medical care or advanced life support any of the thousands of people at the event might need.

“Typically at events like this we see people who have minor cuts or sprains or other non-life threatening injuries/illness,” explains Ron Miller, acting director of ASPR’s NDMS. “However, we also have provided initial life-saving care for more serious injuries or illnesses and stabilized patients for transportation by DC Fire/EMS to a local hospital.”

The NDMS team is composed of over 6,000 physicians, nurses, paramedics, fatality management professionals, and experienced command and control staff.