2017 report shows crime declining in Rock Island

The Rock Island Police Department released its crime report for 2017 showing a decrease in overall crime, specifically violent offenses. The study takes a number of offenses into account including, murder/manslaughter, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglaries, thefts, motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to the findings, crime is down one percent. The report shows there were 1,201 offenses in 2016 compared to 1,194 last year.

Within the last year, violent crime has decreased by 10 percent. That includes murder/manslaughter, criminal sexual assault and aggravated assault. While crime is down overall, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts have increased by a combined total of 43 percent.

The police department will unveil their findings and strategies to deter crime moving forward during a public meeting on Monday. The presentation begins at 6:45 p.m. at city hall. If you'd like to view the report visit:

http://il-rockisland2.civicplus.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/1125?fileID=1768