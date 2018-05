An Arizona grandmother trying out her new smartphone for the first time is going viral after she accidentally started recording video.

Adrienne Gutowski's granddaughter shared the video of her grandma trying out her new smartphone.

While turning on the phone, Gutowski accidentally turned on the camera and recorded the adorable moment.

For now, Gutowski is still adjusting to her new device, but her granddaughter says she's already asking for her flip phone back.