Virginia police officers synchronize swim to promote block party

Take a look at this.

These are members of the Arlington County Police Department in northern Virginia getting into the pool in their uniforms.

The video is called "water too", and it was posted on the department's Facebook page last Thursday.

It's to promote Arlington's annual Police, Fire and Sheriff block party later this month.

Officials say they hope the video helps put police in a positive light.

As far as how long it took those officers to get their routine down? Police say it took multiple takes over the course of several days.

