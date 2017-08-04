Virginia woman and children held hostage for 2 years

The man accused of holding his girlfriend and their two kids hostage for two years is behind bars.

Virtually every window and door are covered at the house. The grass is unmowed and two worn-out cars sit out front.

Neighbor GeGe Showers says, 'Can't see in, there are sheets over every window. Who lives like that?"

Police say inside 43-year-old Kariem Moore kept his girlfriend and two sons, aged 11 and 8, hostage for two years.

The woman and two boys were discovered Saturday when police stopped by after a call from a concerned citizen.

Investigators say when officers began talking to Moore, the woman and children ran out a side door. The boys are telling police they have never been to school.

Neighbor Amy Fitzpatrick says she just saw the boys over the weekend, "They told me they were homeschooled, they didn't go to school. They actually told me they were moving on Sunday to Pennsylvania." Fitzpatrick says the boys were neat and clean and showed no signs of abuse.

The woman was hospitalized with an injury officers say comes from an alleged assault.