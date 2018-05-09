Vision 2020: Parents express concern about districts plans

Parents learned more about the vision 2020 plan for Davenport schools on Wednesday night. The plan is what the district hopes to accomplish over the next five years and the first public forum brought a lot of emotions.

“Now they are giving these other options, that are really terrible and shouldn't be options at all,” said Catarina Bolton, concerned Davenport parent.

In the 2020 vision plan, the board suggests options they are currently considering. The first would be to close one of the high schools. Second would implement a new model and repurpose or sell the Adams Elementary building and a final option would move students from Washington and Buchanan to other elementary schools in the district. Leaving both of those buildings to be repurposed or sold. Parents say none of the options are good.

“It seems like they made a decision and now they just have to vote on it,” said Bolton.

School board members say they care about the public’s opinion and all they want is to make the best decision, but due to lack of funding, they had no choice but to come to these options.

“We need equal funding, our students deserve that here in Davenport. We wouldn't have to be doing this if we would have been funded equally for the last 40 years,” said Julie DeSalvo, school board member.

Many parents also voiced looking at other options instead of voting on the current ones.

“We are going to close the school, that's it, that's how we are going to be saving money. They are literally not looking at other things,” said Bolton.

School board members say they hope the community continues to express their concerns because it does make a difference and this not a done deal.

“Voices do matter, people listen, and it does make a difference. So I hope people understand that we are listening,” said DeSalvo.

Other parents also voiced that this decision should be withheld until a new superintendent is hired. Due to Dr. Art Tate going to retire.

There will be another public meeting on the vision 2020 plan at West High School on Tuesday, June 12th. A final one is scheduled for September at North High School.

May 9th Public Hearing - Curated tweets by SarahBethKWQC

