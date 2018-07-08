Visitation held for tree limb victim

The visitation for Daniel Mendoza Ortiz Sr. was held at the Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline, Illinois this afternoon. Tons of community members. family, and friends lined up outside the building to pay their respects to Mendoza and his family. His daughter reflected on the time she was able to share with him, and talked about the positive impact he had on so many people's lives.

"He was always the one to ask, 'Who are you?' Always meeting new people," said Daniela Mendoza. "He had a big heart."

She said the past few days have been rough, but that her and her family want to remember what he stood for - positivity. "He's always cracking jokes, so that's what we've been doing the past couple days," she said. "Making sure we stay positive because I know that's what he would want."

Daniela said that the family members of the other man who died in the tree accident, Lawrence Larry Anderson, also made a point to stop by and support the family. She also saw Kataivreonna Carter, the woman who gave birth after surviving the accident, and named her baby after the two who lost their lives.

"We know he's in our hearts. He's touched everyone's hearts," she said. "He was a good man - he still is a good man."

With such a genuine and good man guiding her, she said she'll just remember the great times and how he wanted to help so many others. "Always cheerful and making everyone happy. He was always the one to help out."