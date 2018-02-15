Visitor logs for White House agencies to be made to public

The public soon will learn who's been visiting key White House agencies.

Public Citizen says the U.S. Secret Service has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the consumer advocacy group over visitor logs for four White House agencies.

The agencies are the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Council on Environmental Quality.

Public Citizen alleged in the suit that the Trump administration was violating the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to release information about visitors to these agencies.

Under the settlement, visitor records from the past year will be available for review in the agencies' online reading rooms on a monthly basis.

Public Citizen says the postings should begin in about two months.