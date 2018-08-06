Voluntary recall for Almond Breeze almond milk over dairy allergy concerns

More than 145,000 cartons of Almond Milk are being recalled over dairy allergy concerns.

HP Hood is voluntarily recalling half-gallon cartons of vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk.

At issue, the product may contain actual dairy milk, an allergen not listed on its label.

Consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could be at risk. Although for others without dairy concerns, it is safe to drink.

To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction from consuming the product, but medical attention was not required.

The recalled units were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states and contain a "Use By" date of September 2, 2018.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the exact location where it was bought for a full refund or exchange.

For more information, you can visit Blue Diamond's website.

