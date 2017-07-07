Former Rock Island Alderman dies volunteering at TPC Deere Run

A former Rock Island Alderman and longtime volunteer of the John Deere Classic has died following an accident at TPC Deere Run on Friday.

Tournament officials distributed a press release Friday afternoon, announcing that 68-year-old Charles "Chuck" Austin of Rock Island died from injuries he suffered in a "tragic accident" while working at the golf course to help prepare for next week's tournament. They did not release the nature of the accident.

Austin was the Seventh Ward Alderman. His term expired in May.

The release included this statement from Tournament Director Clair Peterson:

“Chuck was a very special member of our volunteer force. On behalf of Chuck’s 1,750 fellow volunteers, title sponsor John Deere, the tournament staff, the players, and the PGA TOUR, I want to express our deepest sympathies to Chuck’s wife, Ann, and all of his loved ones.”

The Silvis Police Department is still investigating this incident. Neither they nor the tournament officials are releasing any additional details at this time.