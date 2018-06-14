DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Today is Flag Day and a new Quad City celebration was quite the sight.
Volunteers from several groups fanned out across the Centennial Bridge this morning. They held nearly 200 flags over the Mississippi River for an hour. It was organized by the American Legion, the Patriot Guard, Optimist Clubs and others.
Volunteers celebrate Flag Day on Quad City bridge
By Sarah Beth Coleman |
Posted: Thu 4:43 PM, Jun 14, 2018 |
Updated: Thu 4:47 PM, Jun 14, 2018
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Today is Flag Day and a new Quad City celebration was quite the sight.