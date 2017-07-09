Volunteers come together to clean up dilapidated cemetery

"It's a great thing that's happening right here. I'm proud of it."

A group of volunteers got together Sunday at the Fairmount Cemetery to help revamp the grounds. Work began at 9 am after one man created a Facebook group to save the cemetery.

The organizer initially voiced his concerns on Facebook. When others agreed that something needed to be done, Woods began the Facebook group that had dozens participating.

"I have family here, and they're being neglected, and there's literally ... we are literally their last hope. They can't take care of themselves, so it's pretty much up to us," said organizer Greg Woods.

Participants were asked to bring their own supplies such as lawn mowers, weed eaters, and trash bags.

The cemetery tells TV6 it has run out of funds and cannot maintain the grounds. They have put in a request for state assistance which will need to be reviewed by a court.

