Oregon based non-profit Magic Wheelchair has made the dream of a 10-year-old boy a reality.

Kumaka Jensen was born with spina bifida, a condition from birth in which the spinal cord does not develop fully. An extreme sports fanatic, Jensen does various flips and tricks, all from his wheelchair.

Following donations of several thousand dollars, a volunteer from the non-profit helped Jensen turn into the superhero "The Flash", just in time for Comic-Con in San Diego.