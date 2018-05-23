Volunteers look to open a new food pantry location in Maquoketa

Volunteers of the Maquoketa Community Cupboard have been operating a food pantry for years, which has bounced around locations. They now serve about 150 families a week.

Inspired by The Blues Brothers, an 80's movie, Jeff and Ron of the Maquoketa Community Cupboard say they're on 'a mission from God' to help serve their community and open a permanent food pantry location on Platt Street.

"If you have a family that is struggling to eat and if you help to nourish that family, they might have a totally different outlook on life and give them a message of hope that people do care," said Ron Schaeffer, fundraising chairman of the Feed the Need campaign.

The food pantry has bounced around locations for years and paying rent for their most recent location was also difficult, which is why the church board decided to purchase a building across the street, which will house the new food pantry called "Feed The Need."

With a permanent location, volunteers will continue to help those in need.

"And in a number of ways we hear the story of somebody who just loses a job and they just don't know where to turn and a small box of food is a symbol of hope," said Jeff Dadisman, President of the board of directors for the Maquoketa Community Cupboard.

Dadisman and Schaeffer say the community has joined them in their mission. They have raised about 170 thousand dollars so far and the goal is to raise about 300 thousand dollars.

The goal is to have the new location ready by July. People can still visit the pantry's current location, located in the old Aldi building, across the street on Fridays.