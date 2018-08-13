Volunteers needed for Floatzilla

River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the ninth annual Floatzilla. It is the largest paddle sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island, IL.

The canoe and kayak event will be held on Saturday, August 18th, in Sunset Park, Rock Island, Illinois and at five other locations along the QC riverfront. Volunteer opportunities are from 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and include: registration and packet pick-up, launch assistance, unloading assistance, parking, boat security, portage assistance, and cleanup.

The majority of help is needed on Saturday, but there are also opportunities for volunteers on Friday evening at Credit Island during packet pick-up.

All volunteers will receive a free Floatzilla 2018 t-shirt, pizza party and orientation, and a boat-load of thanks for their help. Volunteers must be at least high school aged unless accompanied by an adult.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.floatzilla.org/volunteer. You may also call the River Action office at (563) 322-2969.

