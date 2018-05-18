Volunteers needed for flag placement at Rock Island National Cemetery

Volunteers are needed to help put flags at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday, May 24th.

The flags will be placed at the headstones of a fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day. If you can come, show up at 4 p.m. rain or shine. Plan to arrive early because there is a lot of people who come to help and it can cause high traffic into the cemetery.

If there is bad weather, the flag placement will take place on Friday, May 25th at 4 p.m.

If you can't come on Thursday the 24th, you can still help remove the flags on Tuesday, May 29th starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, call 309-782-2094.