Voters receive text messages indicating wrong polling location

The Linn and Johnson County Auditors are receiving reports of text messages directing voters to the wrong polling place.

Before going to vote, be sure to check your polling place with your county auditor's office.

To view your polling location in Johnson County, visit https://gis.johnson-county.com/generalpollingplaces/ or call 319-356-6004.

To view your polling location in Linn County, visit http://www.linncountyelections.org/lookup/ or call 319-892-5300.

Voters can also find their polling place by visiting the Secretary of State's website: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx