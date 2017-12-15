WATCH: Deer jump over Highway 30 bridge

A husband and wife were driving on Highway 30 when they saw a family of deer last weekend.

The wife said they were on the ramp of the 80th Street SW bridge when they saw the deer on December 10 in Cedar Rapids.

"We proceeded to take a left onto the bridge behind the deer keeping distance and going very slow. I thought they were going to keep going, but they acted really panicked and all of a sudden the male bolted to the right side of the bridge and jumped and the rest of the deer followed," the woman who caught it on the video said.

Unfortunately, the woman said none of the deer made it.

The DNR told her there is a possibility the new bridge confused the deer.