VIDEO: President Trump hosts listening session with high school students and teachers

President Trump will host a listening session with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School along with representatives of survivors from shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Columbine High School in Colorado.

They will be discussing how students can be kept safe in schools, after a recent school shooting in Parkland, FL that left 17 students and teachers dead.

