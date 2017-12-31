WATCH: Propane truck catches fire in Henry County, no injuries reported

The Orion Fire Department was dispatched by Henry County Sheriff's Office to Lynn Center, Illinois for a fire just before 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Lynn Center is located about five miles from Orion.

The Orion Fire Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a propane truck had caught on fire along with another structure.

The Sheriff's Office said several fire departments were on scene but did not confirm which specific agencies responded. They could not confirm the propane truck's association with any particular company.

The Orion Fire Department said they were still on-scene as of 6:45 a.m. and said no injuries were reported. They could not confirm from the station the state of the fire.

They also added they were dispatched because Lynn Center relied on wells as water sources.

This is a developing story, stick with TV-6 on-air and online for updates.