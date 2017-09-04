WATCH: SUV plows into laundromat

An SUV plowed into a Staten Island laundromat on Sunday, September 3.

The incident was all caught on camera. In surveillance video, viewers can see the white SUV back up slowly before accelerating through the front of the business.

In another angle, the footage shows the vehicle drive backward between a row of washing machines, striking people as well.

Six people were injured in the crash, three of those considered seriously.

Among the injured was pregnant woman who was comforted by a witness to the crash.

"She was like, 'my legs,' I was like, 'It's ok it's alright, just stay calm,'" said Witness Josephine Torlone.

Torlone said she felt like it was like a scene from a movie or someone trying to get revenge.

But, police said the crash was an accident, and the 74-year-old driver has not been charged with a crime.

