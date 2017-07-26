Weather Aware Day: Strong storms possible this evening

The entire KWQC viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. This means scattered severe storms will be possible as a cold front enters our area during peak daytime heating.

The primary threats are high winds and very heavy rain. For this reason a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday for areas along and south of I-80.

Storms will be moving from the west to east, meaning areas west of the QC Metro will see storms early in the evening while areas east of the QC Metro will see storms after dark. Most storms will wrap up prior to sunrise on Thursday and conditions will slowly improve through the day on Thursday.

Check the forecast frequently this afternoon.