WEB EXCLUSIVE: Rock Island coffee shop hosts dog photo contest

Everyone believes that their canine is the Top Dog. But Cool Beanz Coffee shop in Rock Island is allowing the public to not only vote for local dogs but support a local shelter.

Annette Hutto, owner of the coffee shop explains that past fundraisers inspired the staff to take it a bit further. Initially, they hoped to have patrons bring furry friends to the coffee shop. When that concept fell through, they thought of an alternative.

One of the walls of Cool Beanz is now covered with photos of dogs, with tongues lolling, costumes on and even with their favorite toys. These dogs are all vying to be the “Top Dog” while helping fundraise for Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Voting is open until May 31st when the winner is announced and each vote is only one dollar with all the proceeds are going to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.