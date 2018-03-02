WH's John Kelly defends himself against Porter scandal

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is trying to explain his defense of a former aide accused of abusing two ex-wives. He says he made supportive comments before he knew of an accusation of physical abuse.

Kelly told reporters Friday that the White House did not "cover ourselves in glory" in handling former staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned last month over allegations that he had abused two ex-wives.

Kelly said he first learned of the allegations Feb. 6, after inquiries from journalists.

Questions still remain about the timeline. According to two White House officials, Kelly was made aware by White House counsel Don McGahn last fall of at least broad outlines of the issues with Porter's clearance.