WIU Campuses see a sharp decline in enrollment, what officials are doing to get back on track

The latest on enrollment at Western Illinois University is causing some concern. For this school year, they're seeing a significant decrease in the numbers.

Between the Macomb and Quad City campuses, enrollment has decreased by 9% since last school year. Western Illinois University officials say they aren't hitting the panic button to get more students enrolled, just yet.

For some students, the decline in enrollment is a little surprising. "This campus, in particular, the faculty and staff the professors it's a pretty tight-knit community and it's a lot different from other colleges in that aspect," said student Kaleb Wadsworth. "I think we've got a pretty diverse mix and that's one our strong suits."

Between the two WIU campuses, there were over 10,300 students at the start of the 2016 school year. Now that number has dropped to below 9,500 hundred, but

the Illinois budget impasse may have been the reason for the sharp decline.

Ron Williams, the Vice President of enrollment says the impasse caused the enrollment drop, especially to the freshman class, which saw a 21% decrease.

"It just encouraged us to move forward and enhance our communication plans with our students so now we have more specific calls to action," Williams said.

Now they're left to play catch up, and they're doing all they can to get back to where they were. "We're in the high schools throughout the state and throughout the surrounding states and we are also in the community colleges we have added staff to our admissions offices to get into the high schools to talk to our students."

The Vice President of Enrollment added that they have already seen an increase in enrollment admissions for the 2018 school year. Although the university saw a decline in undergraduate enrollment, Western did see an increase in graduate student enrollment for the 2017 school year.