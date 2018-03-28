WIU-QC offering new agriculture course tuition free

A new program at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is offering a dual-enrollment course tuition free. It was established through a gift from The Moline Foundation, which will allow Quad City area high school students to take courses in agriculture.

During an announcement, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, WIU explains the program provides an educational opportunity for students and meets the needs of area employers.

The pilot program begins in the fall of 2018.

According to a news release, the $100,000 gift supports the multi-year pilot program for high school students to dual-enroll in the classes focused on agriculture. The gift provides for all registration fees, books, labs, and tuition.

