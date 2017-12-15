WIU receives farm equipment donation from local seed company

Ag students at Western Illinois University have something to help bring real-world experience to their studies.

The university announced that Wyffels Hybrids has donated some of its research equipment. The donation of retired, but fully operational gear includes a combine with a three-row corn head and a four-row planter, plus spare parts.

.

The WIU School of Agriculture Director says the new equipment will help the school streamline its planting and harvesting operations next year.

According to Wyffels, the company supports a number of universities as part of a commitment to give back to the community.

The seed company is headquartered in Geneseo, Ill.