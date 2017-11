The Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus (WIU-QC) will be recognized Monday for its efforts in recycling.

The university was selected as a 2017 Recycle Superhero award recipient. According to the city of Moline, WIU-QC is being honored for its installation of water bottle refilling stations.

Since installing the stations in 2013, WIU has diverted more than one million plastic bottles from landfills.