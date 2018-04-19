WIU union votes to strike

The union representing professional faculty and staff members at Western Illinois University has okayed a strike.

In a letter, members of the University Professionals of Illinois say they voted to authorize a strike if a contract agreement can't be reached.

According to union president William Thompson, union members deferred a negotiated 3-percent pay raise back in 2016. That's when the university lost funding because of a state budget stalemate.

"We aren't asking for the world, but the university can afford to give us a reasonable contract that will allow us to keep and retain the high-quality faculty and staff that will provide a better future for all of us and make Western Illinois University, the right choice for our

students," Thompson said.

WIU has about 12,000 students at campuses in Macomb and in the Quad Cities.

