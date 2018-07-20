WWII Moline veteran turns 97 today

Earl Hansen turned 97 today. Hansen was drafted into the war in October of 1942, and served in combat for over 2 years.

Earl said that his wife, children, friends, and faith got him through the best and toughest of times. "My wife was a peach at that. She helped me a lot," he said. "I've got a family that everybody could wish for, and I've got three sons that you can't beat - they're wonderful."

His sons take turns seeing him every week. They have to update him on the stock car standings and races, because his love for cars runs deep.

His wife passed away in 2010, but the picture of her in his hallway keeps him pushing every single day. "That picture in the hallway I look at that everyday. It helps me everyday just like she's still here," said Hansen.

He remembered how lucky he was to make it home safely from The Philippines, saying, "The captain told us you better start praying because I don't think you're going to get out of here. That's when you see every nationality and every religion there was on their knees praying."

He credited his faith with helping him through it all. "I think the good lord has been with me all the time and guiding me to where I'm supposed to be," he said. "When we were shot at from the back - there was four of us right there on the cliff. I was the only one that didn't get hit, so that nudged in my mind somebody is watching over me."