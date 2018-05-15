WWII plane crash remains found in the Gulf of Mexico, families hold memorial

Seven-five years after a World War II training flight crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, relatives of the men on board visited the crash site.

Six men died in the B26 Marauder when it crashed off the coast of Southwest Florida in November 1942, during a training mission.

This weekend, family members of several of the men on board the plane attended a memorial service at the site.

At the event, scuba-divers went to the ocean floor to leave behind family mentos in honor of the fallen.

Family members say visiting the site helps bring closure for their loved ones.