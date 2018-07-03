WWII vet to visit every U.S. governor

He may be 99-years old, but Sidney Walton is determined to visit every governor in the United States as part of his National No Regrets Tour. Walton met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the state capitol.

The tour is meant to raise awareness of the vanishing number of WWII veterans. Walton is one of the country’s oldest surviving WWII vets.

Rauner arranged for Walton to have the first luncheon in the dining room of the newly renovated governor's mansion and during their visit praised his efforts.

Walton and his son Paul are traveling the nation to visit all 50 governors in their state capitols. Walton is using the tour to give people the chance to speak with a WWII veteran while they still can.

The tour is slated to end at the White House on February 11, 2019, which is Sidney Walton's 100th birthday.