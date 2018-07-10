WWII veteran to be buried Tuesday with full military honors

On Tuesday, July 10, a World War II Airman will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

On June 22, 1944, 22-year-old Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant John H. Canty was on a nighttime bombing mission against targets near France when his B26 was shot down.

All eight crew members were killed in the incident.

Canty's remains were recently identified and returned to his family in Connecticut.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy has directed all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.