Waffle House shooting suspect may be on the run back to Illinois

People from the hometown of the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House are shocked to hear the killer may be from their small Illinois town.

Police believe Morton, Illinois native Travis Reinking shot eight people, killing four, at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Despite moving to Tennessee recently, many of Reinking's roots are still in Morton.

FBI agents and other law enforcement agencies interviewed family members in the town Sunday.

People around town are surprised to hear of the connection to the tragic shooting.

"I am actually really stunned and I've been here 35 years my whole life," Morton resident Chris Garner said. "And I've never heard anything that has happened like that and that just stuns me to my core that anybody would be able to do that and shoot four innocent people."

Reinking's firearms had been confiscated after a run-in with law enforcement at the White House. But police say the guns were later given to his father who then returned them to Reinking.

Police say Reinking is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.