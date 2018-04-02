Walcott girl becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

Cassidy Kolwey, of Walcott, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award by creating a program for girls in grade 6 in the Davenport Community School District to learn about the importance of STEM.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but also to make the world a better place for others. A Girl Scout Gold Award project must tackle a broad spectrum of important issues and a young woman who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in the truest sense.

“I wanted to create a project that showed young girls how awesome STEM is and how making it a career would be a good choice for their futures,” said Kolwey.

STEM, an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math, is considered to be an extensive and dynamic field. By connecting girls with current, female STEM professionals, Kolwey inspired girls to explore their potential in this field.

