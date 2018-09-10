Walcott man, girlfriend charged with child endangerment after drug arrests

A Walcott man and his girlfriend of 10 years have been charged with child endangerment for their two children after the Walcott Police Department found meth in their residence.

Terry McConnell was pulled over for driving with a suspended license, and during a consented search of his vehicle officers found a blunt.

McConnell stated a scale and other marijuana paraphernalia would be found at his residence.

The Scott County Sheriff's office and Walcott Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence, Sabrina Gilmore, two other adults, and Gilmore's two juvenile children were within the residence.

Officers reported seeing a line of methamphetamine, a snort tube and pipe in the residence. The search also uncovered digital scales, packing materials, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and cell phones.

Gilmore admitted to prior meth use. Gilmore was charged with two counts of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McConnell was charged with two counts of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under suspension.

