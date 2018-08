Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Melissa Ann Cassidy, 35, of Walcott, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm as a habitual offender and theft in the third degree.

An investigation revealed that Cassidy had stolen a firearm. Cassidy had previously been convicted of several drug-related felony offenses.

Cassidy will be sentenced October 19, 2018, at 9:15 a.m.