Wallethub ranks cities based on pet-friendliness

You love your city but does your city love your pet?

Nearly 85-million pet owners want to live in cities where their furry friends can enjoy long, healthy lives without hurting their wallets.

The American Pet Products Association projects that in 2018, pet ownership will cost Americans more than $72-billion.

So, Wallethub searched out the most pet-friendly cities in the country, measuring factors such as pet budget pet health and wellness and walkability.

After comparing 100 cities, Wallethub finds that Scottsdale, Arizona is the most pet-friendly city in the U.S. Orlando is the second most pet-friendly city. San Diego, Austin and Pheonix round out the top five.

The study finds that Honolulu is the least pet-friendly city.

You can find the entire list of cities here.