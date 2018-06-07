Walmart is bringing a selection of private label wines to attract upscale customers

Walmart is bringing a selection of private label wines to its store shelves.

The giant retailer is launching the winemaker's selection of ten "distinctive labels" made just for you Walmart.

The collection is sourced from what the company calls some of the best wine regions including California, France and Italy. The wines retail for about $11 a bottle.

It's Walmart's latest effort to appeal to more upscale shoppers. Initially, the winemaker's selection will be sold in 1,100 stores across the country.

Walmart executives say the wines are comparable in taste to a $30 to $40 bottle.