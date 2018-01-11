Walmart raises min. wage to $11 an hour

Walmart Stores Inc. announced Thursday morning that it will raise entry-level wages for hourly employees by one dollar to $11 an hour.

The increase, which will benefit more than one million hourly workers, will take effect in February, Walmart said, because it is benefiting from the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.

The world's largest retailer said it will also expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and offer a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000.

This raise comes after Walmart raised its minimum to $9 an hour in 2015, and in 2016 raised it to $10 an hour for certain workers.