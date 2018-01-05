Want to see the most eagles in our area? Here's where to go

Each year thousands of eagles flock to the Quad Cities and surrounding areas to fish the Mighty Mississippi. Along with the eagles, dozens of photographers line the shoreline hoping to nab the perfect shot.

The US Army Corps of Engineers also counts eagles every Wednesday at each of the lock and dams on the river.

The number of eagles has grown toward the end of December and early January. The numbers below are from the most recent count on January 3rd.

In Dubuque the Corps. counted 4 adult eagles.

South, in Bellevue at Lock and Dam 12 there were 26 adults and 7 juvenile eagles. The juveniles can be spotted, literally, due to their white and brown spots and lack of a white head.

In Fulton, at Lock and Dam 13, they counted 70 adults and 2 juveniles on Wednesday.

At Lock and Dam 14 38 adults and 17 juveniles were spotted.

Here in the QC at Lock and Dam 15, 80 adults and 42 juveniles were seen. Many of them line the trees just downstream from Arsenal Island. The best place to see them fish is from where the old Dock Restaurant used to sit in Davenport.

At Lock and Dam 16, the numbers almost double the QC. 159 adults were spotted and 54 juveniles.

South of there, the numbers rise. New Boston counted 381 adults and 25 juveniles at Lock and Dam 17.

And further, The Corps counted 491 males and 66 juveniles at Lock and Dam 18.

Most of the river is frozen due to the recent cold weather we've had in our area. Eagles can only fish on open water. So, the Lock and Dams are the best places to see them right now.

Grab a camera when you go!