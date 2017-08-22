Wanted person escapes police capture in Davenport

On Friday Davenport Police surrounded the Old Town Shopping Center on a tip there was a wanted person inside.

Police began to surround the building shortly after 5:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2017, at the corner of Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue.

Davenport Police tell KWQC they received information of a wanted person inside Chuck E. Cheese. Officers responded and tried to set a perimeter, but the subject fled before the perimeter could be fully established.

