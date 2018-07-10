Wapello Man Sentenced to Prison for Production of Child Pornography

Jack Lee Coleman, age 65, of Wapello, Iowa, was sentenced to 360 months in prison for production of child pornography.

Coleman was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment, pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

On February 2, 2018, Coleman pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The investigation began in 2016 when a minor victim disclosed being sexually abused by Coleman.

During the investigation, police interviewed two female teenagers who told a school counselor Coleman had abused them.

In those interviews, one 17-year-old said she had been abused since she was 9 years old. The teen said Coleman would give her ice cream or drinks that would make her fall asleep, or be unable to speak or move. She told police the items tasted like medicine on occasion. She said after being drugged, Coleman had sex with her.

The 17-year-old's 15-year-old sister also told police Coleman touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping. The 15-year-old said Coleman also took pictures of her. She said Coleman wanted to take nude photos of her but she refused. A third child related to these two also told police Coleman touched her inappropriately and said she saw Coleman always taking pictures of the 15-year-old.

During the investigation, a computer belonging to Coleman was seized and examined. That computer contained nude images of five minor children produced by a hidden camera placed in the bathroom by Coleman. The computer also contained child pornography images of another minor child.